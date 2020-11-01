 Skip to main content
Lancaster County confirms 132 new coronavirus cases
Lancaster County confirms 132 new coronavirus cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department identified 132 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday.

The new cases raised the community total to 9,792, while the number of deaths remained at 45.

The total number of cases confirmed for the week ending Saturday was 894, which is a pandemic high and up significantly from 741 the week prior. The positivity rate was also at a pandemic high, with 18.2% of tests coming back positive. The previous high was 14.6% the week ending Sept. 26.

The state's total number of cases was 70,732 as of Saturday night. There have been 652 deaths, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The state recorded 174 COVID-19 deaths in the month of October, which accounts for about 25% of the state's total deaths since the pandemic began.

So far, 376 employees have asked for some kind of accommodations from LPS, including requests to work remotely, take leave or modify their work spaces with plexiglass barriers or additional PPE.

Coronavirus Nebraska logo 2020
