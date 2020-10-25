 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County confirms 131 new coronavirus cases; sets record weekly total
View Comments
alert

Lancaster County confirms 131 new coronavirus cases; sets record weekly total

{{featured_button_text}}

Lancaster County reported 131 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The county's total number of cases is now 8,877, and 3,862 have recovered. The death toll remains at 42.

The positivity rate for the week that ended Saturday was 13.5%, up slightly from 13.1% the week prior. The total number of cases confirmed over the past week was 743, which is a new weekly record. The previous high was 693 cases for the week ending Sept. 12.

The state's total number of cases was 63,215 as of Saturday evening. There have been 595 deaths in the state linked to the disease, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

'It was a ghost town' -- Businesses in fight to survive as pandemic changes downtown Lincoln
Cindy Lange-Kubick: Walking through downtown Lincoln on a beautiful fall day in the time of COVID-19
Many downtown projects still moving forward despite pandemic
Pandemic recovery has focused on collaborative, collective work between city, business community

Milestones in Lincoln and Nebraska's coronavirus fight

See the top stories on coronavirus in Lincoln and Nebraska since the pandemic first affected the area in March.

Going back to school: One teacher's decision in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Going back to school: One teacher's decision in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
  • 6 min to read

So far, 376 employees have asked for some kind of accommodations from LPS, including requests to work remotely, take leave or modify their work spaces with plexiglass barriers or additional PPE.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press
  • Updated

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Coronavirus Nebraska logo 2020
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

King: That was the peak of the Covid-19 surge. We passed it

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News