Lancaster County brings back mask mandate as COVID cases, hospitalizations spike in Lincoln

The surge has led to a sharp increase in hospitalizations, with Bryan Health again choosing to postpone some elective surgeries because its two hospitals were essentially full. The average number of people hospitalized locally for COVID-19 has increased to 78, up from 42 at the beginning of the month.

With more cases and hospitalizations, there's also been a surge in deaths.

As of Tuesday, Lancaster County had recorded 18 COVID-19 deaths this month, more than in May, June and July combined. Bryan Health reported six deaths over the weekend and 22 just in the past two weeks.

Cases have been surging elsewhere in the state as well. According to numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Nebraska had 3,755 cases for the seven-day period ending Friday, a 41% increase from the previous week.

A few school districts, mostly in the Lincoln and Omaha areas, started the year with either full or partial mask mandates, but Lancaster County is the first to enact a sweeping mandate.

Lincoln Public Schools said in a message to parents that it would institute a full mask mandate starting Wednesday. Previously, only students and staff in grades K-6 were required to wear masks.