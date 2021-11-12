 Skip to main content
Lancaster County adds coronavirus death
Lancaster County adds coronavirus death

A woman in her 90s who was unvaccinated is the latest victim of COVID-19 in Lancaster County.

The death was announced Friday by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, which has confirmed 322 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The department reported 155 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, pushing the weekly total to the highest number in two months.

Lincoln hospitals report 96 coronavirus patients, two-thirds of them residents of Lancaster County.

