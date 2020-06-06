You are the owner of this article.
Lancaster County adds 36 COVID-19 cases; Douglas County reports two deaths
Lancaster County adds 36 COVID-19 cases; Douglas County reports two deaths

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. 

Lancaster County added 36 coronavirus cases Saturday, but reported no new deaths, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The new cases raised the community total to 1,329. Lancaster County’s death toll remained at 10.

First case of coronavirus-related inflammatory disease in children reported in Nebraska

Of the 2,200 coronavirus test results that were reported to the health department in the past week, 123 were confirmed to be positive, resulting in a positivity rate of 5.7%. That's slightly higher than the 5.5% positivity rate from the prior week, but still significantly lower than the numbers from early May.

Douglas County confirmed two new deaths Saturday, a man and a woman with underlying health conditions, and also reported 76 new cases, according to the Douglas County Health Department. Douglas County continues to have the most cases in the state, with 4,893 as of 4 p.m. Saturday.

Statewide there are 15,379 total cases and 194 deaths from the disease.

Total number of Corrections workers statewide with virus rises to 18
Nebraska City meatpacking plant bucks outbreak trend
Bryan reminds people of COVID-19 symptoms to watch for
Nebraska hospitals lessen COVID bed requirements

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors
Education
Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
  • 5 min to read

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic
Education
Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated

At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival
Local
Seward cancels Fourth of July festival

  • Parker Gabriel
  • Updated

This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Concerned about COVID-19?

