Lancaster County adds 26 new coronavirus cases
Lincoln added 26 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The community total is now 3,313 cases. 

The total number of cases reported for the week ending Saturday was 207, marking the lowest week since the week ending July 4. Cases have dropped off steeply in recent weeks following the Directive Health Measure mandating masks.

The county remains at 17 deaths.

There were 328 new cases announced statewide Sunday, bringing the total to 28,432, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The state has had 345 deaths.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

