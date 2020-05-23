Lancaster County adds 22 COVID-19 cases, reports no new deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lancaster County added 22 coronavirus cases Saturday but reported no new deaths, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The new cases raised the total to 1,027 and followed a day when the health department confirmed 38 cases.

And the county continued to have the fourth largest case total in the state behind Douglas, Dakota and Hall counties.

Lancaster County's death toll remained at seven.

Douglas County confirmed three more coronavirus deaths on Saturday, and has reported six deaths since Friday, according to the Douglas County Health Department. To date, Douglas County has reported 30 deaths.

By Saturday, Lancaster County had confirmed 230 cases in the past week, which was more than the prior week's 199 cases but not the highest number of new cases in a one-week span since the pandemic began, according to the health department — there were 299 cases reported the first full week of May.

With Test Nebraska testing at the Lancaster Event Center underway, the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the county hit a new high, with more than 3,300 tests conducted in the past week, according to the department's dashboard.