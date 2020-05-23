You are the owner of this article.
Lancaster County adds 22 COVID-19 cases, reports no new deaths
Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

Lancaster County added 22 coronavirus cases Saturday but reported no new deaths, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The new cases raised the total to 1,027 and followed a day when the health department confirmed 38 cases.

And the county continued to have the fourth largest case total in the state behind Douglas, Dakota and Hall counties.

Lancaster County's death toll remained at seven.

Douglas County confirmed three more coronavirus deaths on Saturday, and has reported six deaths since Friday, according to the Douglas County Health Department. To date, Douglas County has reported 30 deaths.

By Saturday, Lancaster County had confirmed 230 cases in the past week, which was more than the prior week's 199 cases but not the highest number of new cases in a one-week span since the pandemic began, according to the health department — there were 299 cases reported the first full week of May.

With Test Nebraska testing at the Lancaster Event Center underway, the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the county hit a new high, with more than 3,300 tests conducted in the past week, according to the department's dashboard. 

With the increasing testing, the positivity rate ticked up slightly to 6.9%, according to the department.

Local health officials encourage anyone with symptoms of the virus including sore throat, cough, fever, shortness of breaths, chills or new loss of taste or smell to seek testing. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

