Lancaster County adds 15 COVID-19 cases, four more deaths reported in Douglas County

Lancaster County added 15 new coronavirus cases Saturday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The death toll remained at 10, and Lancaster County now has a total of 1,603 cases, the department said. The number of recoveries locally is at 479.

Lancaster County’s positivity rate for the reporting week that ended Saturday was 5.9%, up from a 4.6% positivity rate the prior week.

Douglas County Health Department reported four new coronavirus-related deaths Saturday, one man and three women all over 70 years old. Two of the deaths were in late May and two were in June.

There have been 80 coronavirus-related deaths in Douglas County, and 6,349 cases total, the department said. Of those, 2,359 residents have recovered.

Statewide, there have been 17,591 cases and 244 deaths linked to the disease.

Test Nebraska will be in Lincoln at North Star High School on Monday and Tuesday. Testing is open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

