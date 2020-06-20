You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lancaster County adds 15 COVID-19 cases, four more deaths reported in Douglas County
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lancaster County adds 15 COVID-19 cases, four more deaths reported in Douglas County

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

Lancaster County added 15 new coronavirus cases Saturday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The death toll remained at 10, and Lancaster County now has a total of 1,603 cases, the department said. The number of recoveries locally is at 479.

Budget cuts: Lincoln libraries would close for a weekend day

Lancaster County’s positivity rate for the reporting week that ended Saturday was 5.9%, up from a 4.6% positivity rate the prior week.

Douglas County Health Department reported four new coronavirus-related deaths Saturday, one man and three women all over 70 years old. Two of the deaths were in late May and two were in June.

There have been 80 coronavirus-related deaths in Douglas County, and 6,349 cases total, the department said. Of those, 2,359 residents have recovered.

Statewide, there have been 17,591 cases and 244 deaths linked to the disease. 

Test Nebraska will be in Lincoln at North Star High School on Monday and Tuesday. Testing is open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.

Lincoln mayor suggests cuts to close $12M shortfall; no property tax change
City of Lincoln pools set to debut for summer season with recognition 'this is not a normal summer'

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+5
Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors

  • Margaret Reist
  • 5 min to read

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert featured

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist

At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival

  • Parker Gabriel

This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Summer news intern Sofia Saric is a Los Angeles native studying journalism at Boston University and has previously written stories for the Boston Globe, the Brookline TAB, the Daily Free Press and Spindle.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dr. Gupta: Trump Tulsa rally risks an anatomy of an outbreak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News