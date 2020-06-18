Lancaster County adds 14 COVID-19 cases

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lancaster County added 14 new coronavirus cases Thursday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The death toll remained at 10, and Lancaster County now has a total of 1,559 cases, the department said. The number of recoveries locally was also unchanged at 473.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 25 people hospitalized and six on ventilators in Lancaster County with the disease — 15 of those patients are county residents.

The statewide positivity rate is at 11.9%, which is slightly higher than the national average of 10.9%.

Lancaster County’s positivity rate is lower than the state and national rate, at 6.9%.

The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at “yellow,” indicating a moderate risk of the virus spreading.

Testing is available to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.