Lancaster County adds 14 COVID-19 cases
Lancaster County adds 14 COVID-19 cases

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. 

Lancaster County added 14 new coronavirus cases Thursday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The death toll remained at 10, and Lancaster County now has a total of 1,559 cases, the department said. The number of recoveries locally was also unchanged at 473.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 25 people hospitalized and six on ventilators in Lancaster County with the disease — 15 of those patients are county residents.

The statewide positivity rate is at 11.9%, which is slightly higher than the national average of 10.9%.

Lancaster County’s positivity rate is lower than the state and national rate, at 6.9%.

The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at “yellow,” indicating a moderate risk of the virus spreading.

Testing is available to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.

Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors
Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic
Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic

At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival
Seward cancels Fourth of July festival

This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

