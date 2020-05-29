Knowing hands-only CPR even more relevant in a pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As most Americans continue to spend more time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the odds of cardiac arrests in a home setting are likely to increase, according to the American Heart Association. Each year, June 1-7 is designated as National CPR and AED Awareness Week, and this year the significance is especially striking.

More than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States each year, with about 70% happening in homes. Fortunately, hands-only CPR can be performed by family or household members. During a pandemic, household members may be the lowest-risk providers of CPR at home because they have likely already been exposed if in fact the cardiac arrest victim has COVID-19.

“Rather than waiting for first responders to arrive, performing immediate CPR in the case of cardiac arrest can double or triple a victim's odds of survival,” said Rachel Montange, program manager, professional development department at Nebraska Methodist College. “If you are willing and able to do CPR, you should do CPR, even during this pandemic.”

Hands-only CPR involves two simple steps, and anyone can learn it by watching a 90-second video at heart.org/handsonlycpr.

Step 1: If a teen or adult in your home suddenly collapses, call 911 immediately.