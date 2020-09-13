Kids can teach us how to cope with pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is human nature to try to eliminate uncertainty. We plan, we save, we put things into both literal and metaphorical boxes. We do our best to control our surroundings.

All of that, of course, is out the window at the moment.

For most of us, just about every aspect of life holds uncertainty right now. We don’t know if we’ll get sick, if our parents will get sick, if our children will get sick. To hugely varying degrees, we’re also facing financial uncertainty. How long will we have our jobs? Will we find new jobs? Is it safe to go to work? We don’t know how long it will be before we can do so many of the things we used to consider “normal.” We’re not sure what normal looks like anymore.

As parents, we tend to experience difficult circumstances through two sets of lenses: our own, and our children’s. We’re not the only ones dealing with all the uncertainty, and our children are absorbing much of the same upheaval we are … and in my experience, they’re handling it better than us. As usual, my children are teaching me more than I’m teaching them.