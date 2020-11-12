 Skip to main content
Key winter attraction in Railyard called off amid pandemic
Key winter attraction in Railyard called off amid pandemic

, 12.7

MaKenna Burchett, 9, (center) and Chad Burchett (right) ice skate in 2019 at the Railyard ice rink.

 Journal Star file photo

The Railyard won't install its winter ice rink amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

The entertainment district's Facebook page announced the decision Thursday. 

From December through February, the rink typically hosts skaters, curling leagues and other events.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

