JDRF to host annual Gala virtually tonight
JDRF to host annual Gala virtually tonight

Today, April 17, The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) will host its annual Gala virtually starting with a pre-show that will livestream at 6:45 p.m.

The theme "Stronger Together" honors the resilient type 1 diabetes (T1D) community, which has come together to fight for cures and therapies for T1D. The program will share progress made, celebrate the community's philanthropic spirit and remind the world that JDRF will not back down until a T1D cure is developed.

Auction items can be bid on now until 8:30 p.m. Browse and bid in the auction from your cellphone.

Here's the evening program schedule:

6:45 p.m. - Pre-show begins

Welcome message and sponsor recognition

Special musical guest performances by JoJo and Bebe Rexha

7 p.m. - Virtual program begins

Heartfelt messages from Youth Ambassadors, T1D Champions and Gala Leadership

Live auction and Fund A Cure program

Performance by Kenny Loggins

8:30 p.m. - Silent auction closes

To register for this event, text JDRFGala to 243725 or go to https://one.bidpal.net/jdrfgala2021/welcome. For additional information, see jdrf.org/nebraskaiowa.

