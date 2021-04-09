It's time to fight back against colon cancer

Colorectal cancer is the second deadliest form of cancer in the United States, affecting men and women of all racial and ethnic groups. Undergoing screening, especially for those ages 50 or older, can stop cancer before it starts or identify it early enough to provide the best prognosis for recovery.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a significant decrease in colon cancer screening, threatening to regress years of progress toward early detection and treatment of the disease. In 2020, there were an estimated 1.7 million missed colonoscopies nationwide as four out of 10 Americans delayed or avoided medical care during the pandemic because of concerns about COVID-19.

There are multiple safe, affordable options for screening, including free, at-home test kits available statewide. Individuals are encouraged to contact their primary care provider to start a conversation about screening.

If you are between 45 and 75 years of age, free colon cancer screening kits are available at participating pharmacies until April 30. For more information, including the list of participating pharmacies or an online mail request option, please visit: lincoln.ne.gov ‘keyword – colon cancer.’

