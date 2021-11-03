It may be a few days before Lincoln kids can get COVID-19 vaccine

Lincoln parents looking to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 may have to wait a few days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday gave the green light for Pfizer to start offering its vaccine to children ages 5-11, the last step needed in the approval process. But it may be this weekend before anyone can get a shot.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said Tuesday that her department was planning to start offering the shots at clinics over the weekend.
Local pharmacies also will be offering the shot, but it's unclear how soon it will be available in Lincoln.
Hy-Vee said Wednesday that it has a limited amount of vaccine doses for kids available and is offering shots at "select Hy-Vee pharmacy locations."
However, a check on the grocer's website Wednesday did not show any doses available at locations in Omaha or Lincoln or in many other cities where Hy-Vee has stores.
Hy-Vee said the vaccine is available by appointment only, and appointment times will be added as more doses become available. Parents/guardians can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 5-11 by visiting hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.
Walgreens said it would start offering the vaccine for children on Saturday, while a CVS spokesman told USA Today that it will start offering shots on Sunday. Walmart said it will start offering the vaccines to those 5-11 "starting later this week as supply allows."
Lopez on Tuesday said there are approximately 29,000 kids ages 5-11 in Lancaster County. She said the Health Department was expecting to get more than 4,000 doses in its first shipment.
Lopez said the department is planning to host vaccine clinics at high schools in the county starting Saturday. The department also will be distributing vaccine to local pediatrician's offices to allow them to provide shots to their patients.
Dr. Sian Jones-Jobst, president of Complete Children's Health, said she checked with the Health Department Wednesday morning and was told, "they were not ready to announce whether they have vaccine in stock yet."
One of the factors complicating the rollout of the vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds is that it is a different dose -- 10 micrograms vs. 30 micrograms for adults. That means health providers have to get new shipments and cannot use existing vaccine stocks.
Slightly more than one-quarter of parents recently surveyed nationwide said they plan to get their kids vaccinated immediately, while about one-third said they plan to wait.
While younger children are less likely to get seriously ill from COVID-19, Jones-Jobst said there have been 8,300 hospitalizations and 94 deaths in kids ages 5-11 in the U.S.
Bryan Health has treated 37 patients under age 18 for COVID-19 so far. Luckily, there has not been a COVID-19 death reported in anyone younger than 25 in Lancaster County.
But Jones-Jobst pointed out that there are other reasons to get kids ages 5-11 vaccinated.
Overall, there have been 1.9 million cases diagnosed in that age group in the U.S., and she said kids tend to be a source of secondary infection, passing the disease on to parents, caregivers and others, who can get much more seriously ill.
Vaccinating kids in that age group also can cut down on transmission in schools, Jones-Jobst said.
History of vaccine mandates in the US
History of vaccine mandates in the US
1777: George Washington mandates smallpox vaccines for all his soldiers
1809: Massachusetts institutes the first vaccine mandate
1813: Congress establishes the US Vaccine Agency
1855: Massachusetts institutes the first school vaccine mandates
1867: The Urbana, Ohio, board of health passes a law requiring citizens to get available vaccines in the event of future epidemics
1898: The UK’s Vaccination Act allows objections and exemptions to vaccine mandates
1902: Congress passes the Biologics Control Act
1905: The US Supreme Court decides Jacobson v. Massachusetts
1922: The US Supreme Court decides Zucht v. King
1944: The US Supreme Court decides Prince v. Massachusetts
1977: The nationwide Childhood Immunization Initiative begins
1980: All 50 states have laws requiring vaccines for children to attend public schools
1987: The Arizona Court of Appeals decides Maricopa County Health Department v. Harmon
2015: California becomes the first state to eliminate personal belief exemptions to vaccines for children in public and private schools
2021: President Biden announces a sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.