 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
It may be a few days before Lincoln kids can get COVID-19 vaccine
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

It may be a few days before Lincoln kids can get COVID-19 vaccine

  • Updated
  • 0
Virus Outbreak Pfizer Kids

This October photo shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium.

 Pfizer via AP

Lincoln parents looking to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 may have to wait a few days.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday gave the green light for Pfizer to start offering its vaccine to children ages 5-11, the last step needed in the approval process. But it may be this weekend before anyone can get a shot.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said Tuesday that her department was planning to start offering the shots at clinics over the weekend.

Lincoln officials ready to give COVID-19 vaccines to kids

Local pharmacies also will be offering the shot, but it's unclear how soon it will be available in Lincoln.

Hy-Vee said Wednesday that it has a limited amount of vaccine doses for kids available and is offering shots at "select Hy-Vee pharmacy locations."

However, a check on the grocer's website Wednesday did not show any doses available at locations in Omaha or Lincoln or in many other cities where Hy-Vee has stores.

Hy-Vee said the vaccine is available by appointment only, and appointment times will be added as more doses become available. Parents/guardians can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 5-11 by visiting hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.

Ricketts, AG take steps to block federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Walgreens said it would start offering the vaccine for children on Saturday, while a CVS spokesman told USA Today that it will start offering shots on Sunday. Walmart said it will start offering the vaccines to those 5-11 "starting later this week as supply allows."

Lopez on Tuesday said there are approximately 29,000 kids ages 5-11 in Lancaster County. She said the Health Department was expecting to get more than 4,000 doses in its first shipment.

Lopez said the department is planning to host vaccine clinics at high schools in the county starting Saturday. The department also will be distributing vaccine to local pediatrician's offices to allow them to provide shots to their patients.

Experts stress importance of boosters as more older vaccinated people are dying from COVID-19

Dr. Sian Jones-Jobst, president of Complete Children's Health, said she checked with the Health Department Wednesday morning and was told, "they were not ready to announce whether they have vaccine in stock yet."

Dr. Sian Jones-Jobst

Dr. Sian Jones-Jobst

One of the factors complicating the rollout of the vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds is that it is a different dose -- 10 micrograms vs. 30 micrograms for adults. That means health providers have to get new shipments and cannot use existing vaccine stocks.

Slightly more than one-quarter of parents recently surveyed nationwide said they plan to get their kids vaccinated immediately, while about one-third said they plan to wait.

Bryan says it lost 10 employees over vaccine mandate

While younger children are less likely to get seriously ill from COVID-19, Jones-Jobst said there have been 8,300 hospitalizations and 94 deaths in kids ages 5-11 in the U.S.

Bryan Health has treated 37 patients under age 18 for COVID-19 so far. Luckily, there has not been a COVID-19 death reported in anyone younger than 25 in Lancaster County.

But Jones-Jobst pointed out that there are other reasons to get kids ages 5-11 vaccinated.

Overall, there have been 1.9 million cases diagnosed in that age group in the U.S., and she said kids tend to be a source of secondary infection, passing the disease on to parents, caregivers and others, who can get much more seriously ill.

Vaccinating kids in that age group also can cut down on transmission in schools, Jones-Jobst said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These items will help your houseplants thrive this winter

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News