It may be a day or two before Lincoln kids can get COVID-19 vaccine
Anticipating a green light from vaccine advisers, the Biden administration is assembling and shipping millions of COVID-19 shots for children ages 5-11, the White House said Monday. The first could go into kids' arms by midweek.

Lincoln parents looking to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 may have to wait a few days.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday gave the green light for Pfizer to start offering its vaccine to children ages 5-11, the last step needed in the approval process. But it may be a couple of days before anyone can get a shot.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said Tuesday that her department was planning to start offering the shots at clinics over the weekend.

Local pharmacies also will be offering the shot, but it's unclear how soon it will be available in Lincoln.

Hy-Vee said Wednesday that it has a limited amount of vaccine doses for kids available and is offering shots at "select Hy-Vee pharmacy locations."

However, a check on the grocer's website Wednesday morning did not show any doses available at locations in Omaha or Lincoln.

Lincoln officials ready to give COVID-19 vaccines to kids

Hy-Vee said the vaccine is available by appointment only, and appointment times will be added as more doses become available. Parents/guardians can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 5-11 by visiting www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.

Walgreens said it would start offering the vaccine for children on Saturday. Other major chains, such as Walmart and CVS, had yet to announce their plans as of Wednesday morning, although a CVS spokesman told USA Today that it will start offering shots on Sunday.

Lopez on Tuesday said there are approximately 29,000 kids 5-11 in Lancaster County. She said the Health Department was expecting to get more than 4,000 doses in its first shipment.

Virus Outbreak Pfizer Kids

This October photo shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium.

