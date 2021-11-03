It may be a day or two before Lincoln kids can get COVID-19 vaccine

Lincoln parents looking to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 may have to wait a few days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday gave the green light for Pfizer to start offering its vaccine to children ages 5-11, the last step needed in the approval process. But it may be a couple of days before anyone can get a shot.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said Tuesday that her department was planning to start offering the shots at clinics over the weekend.
Local pharmacies also will be offering the shot, but it's unclear how soon it will be available in Lincoln.
Hy-Vee said Wednesday that it has a limited amount of vaccine doses for kids available and is offering shots at "select Hy-Vee pharmacy locations."
However, a check on the grocer's website Wednesday morning did not show any doses available at locations in Omaha or Lincoln.
Hy-Vee said the vaccine is available by appointment only, and appointment times will be added as more doses become available. Parents/guardians can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 5-11 by visiting www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.
Walgreens said it would start offering the vaccine for children on Saturday. Other major chains, such as Walmart and CVS, had yet to announce their plans as of Wednesday morning, although a CVS spokesman told USA Today that it will start offering shots on Sunday.
Lopez on Tuesday said there are approximately 29,000 kids 5-11 in Lancaster County. She said the Health Department was expecting to get more than 4,000 doses in its first shipment.
History of vaccine mandates in the US
History of vaccine mandates in the US
1777: George Washington mandates smallpox vaccines for all his soldiers
1809: Massachusetts institutes the first vaccine mandate
1813: Congress establishes the US Vaccine Agency
1855: Massachusetts institutes the first school vaccine mandates
1867: The Urbana, Ohio, board of health passes a law requiring citizens to get available vaccines in the event of future epidemics
1898: The UK’s Vaccination Act allows objections and exemptions to vaccine mandates
1902: Congress passes the Biologics Control Act
1905: The US Supreme Court decides Jacobson v. Massachusetts
1922: The US Supreme Court decides Zucht v. King
1944: The US Supreme Court decides Prince v. Massachusetts
1977: The nationwide Childhood Immunization Initiative begins
1980: All 50 states have laws requiring vaccines for children to attend public schools
1987: The Arizona Court of Appeals decides Maricopa County Health Department v. Harmon
2015: California becomes the first state to eliminate personal belief exemptions to vaccines for children in public and private schools
2021: President Biden announces a sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate
