'It feels like freedom' — Lincoln seniors excited, hopeful after getting first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Donna Wood, a 92-year-old Lincoln resident, reiterated that sentiment after getting her shot.

"It feels like freedom," said Wood, who is planning a fishing trip with her niece and nephew in May.

She said she was pleasantly surprised by how organized the process was and had no pain or other negative side effects after getting the shot.

Jack and Dee Farrall also said things ran smoothly. They parked in a garage about a block away and were approached by a volunteer from the Lincoln Area Agency on Aging who offered to give them a ride to the arena.

Jack, who is 80, said he appreciates what former President Donald Trump's administration did to expedite the creation of the vaccine. He said he remembers the polio epidemic, how scary it was and how relieved everyone was to get a vaccine.

“We were all really happy,” he said. “The polio vaccine was a godsend ... it feels quite a bit like this.”

Friday's clinic marked the first widespread vaccination of people in Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plan, which includes people 65 and older, those with certain medical conditions and essential workers.

Earlier this week, some members of local law enforcement were able to get vaccinated.