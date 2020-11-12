Is COVID-19 more contagious? Or are more restrictions needed?

UNMC has not done sequencing on the scale as the one in Houston, Lawler said. But he is not aware Nebraska researchers have seen any specific mutations that are predominating or indicate viruses with enhanced transmissibility.

The rate and rapidity of infection being seen in Nebraska and other places in the Midwest is similar to what was experienced in New York and Europe in the spring, and Europe now.

Nebraska is testing more than in the spring and finding a lot more of the cases than it did then. It's also experiencing a higher positivity percentage.

In the spring across the country, Lawler said, only 1 out of every 18-20 cases was being detected. Now, it's 1 out of every 4-5.

"We're still missing quite a lot. But we're catching a lot more than we did," Lawler said. "Our true infection rates are probably similar to, and in some areas of the country certainly exceeding, what New York saw during the spring."

The outbreak is much more widespread than in the spring, affecting a much larger geographic area.

"We are watching exponential growth in action. That's how these epidemics grow," Lawler said. "We're not even close to the ceiling yet. So if you think case counts are high now, wait three weeks or six weeks."