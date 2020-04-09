Into the unknown: Talking about social distancing to a toddler

By about Day 5 of social distancing at my house, I’m pretty sure I knew “Frozen II” by heart.
The hit Disney movie was released on its streaming platform months ahead of schedule and has been requested frequently, sometimes multiple times a day, by my daughter, Cecilia, who will turn 3 next month.
“I wanna watch Elsa,” she’ll tell us, “and Anna and Olaf and Kristoff and Sben.”
That’s actually Sven, Kristoff’s reindeer sidekick whose name is a tongue-twister for a toddler.
As we settled in for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic a few weeks ago, we made a choice to pull CeCe out of the day care she loves to go to each day.
Our rationale went like this: We hope it helps our child care provider stay comfortably under the 10-person guideline recommended by the state and keeps open a slot for any parents who may be one of those essential employees we’ve all come to admire who still need to go into the workplace.
But juggling the demands of an energetic, curious toddler who wants to play outside with the neighbor girls or stroll down to our neighborhood park and needs that regular interaction with the demands of reconfiguring our brains to meet daily work obligations from home has been tricky.
Mom and dad can't take her to the museum or zoo the same way child care does every week, our Play-Doh has long been indefinitely marbled, and we dug out the toys stored away in the basement, hoping the rotation keeps her attention for awhile.
When the weather has allowed and work slows, we’ve tried to get outside for a walk, occasionally ending up at a nearby soccer field to kick a ball and run off some of the pent-up energy that comes with being cooped up.
Once, early on in our new lives at home, CeCe asked us if we could walk a little further to the park, where we could see a few other kids having fun playing on the equipment.
“No, sorry, we can’t go over there,” we told her, wrestling with how to explain the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing guidelines. Eventually we settled on this: “There’s a lot of sick people out there, and we don’t want to get sick.”
She seemed to understand — “Yeah, I don’t want to get sick,” she responded — but how much can she grasp about this global health crisis?
Turns out, quite a bit, albeit in her own way.
“The sense that nothing is normal all of a sudden is overwhelming for all of us,” Sue Sheridan, an early childhood expert at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, told me last week. “It’s certainly overwhelming for adults, so it’s got to be stressful for kids.”
CeCe might not be able to digest the ins and outs of flattening the curve or realize the severe blow the pandemic has dealt to the economy -- Olaf the magical snowman said it best: “This will all make sense when I am older” -- but she definitely knows something has changed.
She hasn’t seen or played with her friends for two weeks now, and can’t visit her grandpas and grandmas as we try to keep them and other loved ones safe.
Sheridan said it’s important to talk to each child’s level of understanding, which can be based on their age and developmental progress, and most of all to respond to their questions as best you can and to always tell the truth.
“They are asking questions to the best of their ability, and sometimes they can’t even verbalize their questions yet,” she said. “But when things are out of the ordinary, they are wondering what’s going on. And sometimes, it’s not just what you say as a parent, but it’s how you say it.”
Being calm and reassuring about the situation can help ease children’s anxiety, Sheridan added, whether or not it’s apparent.
As we continue through what amounts to a nationwide shutdown, parents and families should try to establish new routines that may help create a new sense of normalcy.
It doesn’t hurt to set a daily schedule that includes when to wake up, what time meals will be and how the time in between is filled with enriching activities that keep them busy or relaxing in downtime, Sheridan said, but to allow some flexibility to address the needs of both children and parents.
“Having a plan will help you respond to your kids as they need,” she said, “and with some flexibility, you can always come back to your work schedule later.”
Finally, Sheridan said it’s important to recognize social distancing is not the same as isolation.
Or, to put it in a familiar context, we’re not all “Lost in the Woods,” as Kristoff laments in “Frozen II.”
There are plenty of ways parents can help their children engage with the outside world and stimulate learning and social connection through technology and media, but she recommends limiting exposure to images and sounds that may be distressing.
Regarding the movie that has been playing on a loop at my house, Sheridan says: “'Frozen' is fine."
Some things never change.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS
