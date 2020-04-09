Into the unknown: Talking about social distancing to a toddler

She hasn’t seen or played with her friends for two weeks now, and can’t visit her grandpas and grandmas as we try to keep them and other loved ones safe.

Sheridan said it’s important to talk to each child’s level of understanding, which can be based on their age and developmental progress, and most of all to respond to their questions as best you can and to always tell the truth.

“They are asking questions to the best of their ability, and sometimes they can’t even verbalize their questions yet,” she said. “But when things are out of the ordinary, they are wondering what’s going on. And sometimes, it’s not just what you say as a parent, but it’s how you say it.”

Being calm and reassuring about the situation can help ease children’s anxiety, Sheridan added, whether or not it’s apparent.

As we continue through what amounts to a nationwide shutdown, parents and families should try to establish new routines that may help create a new sense of normalcy.

It doesn’t hurt to set a daily schedule that includes when to wake up, what time meals will be and how the time in between is filled with enriching activities that keep them busy or relaxing in downtime, Sheridan said, but to allow some flexibility to address the needs of both children and parents.