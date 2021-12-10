 Skip to main content
Influenza testing offered at Lincoln COVID-19 testing location
UNL COVID testing, 4.14

University of Nebraska-Lincoln student Tysa Dethloff hands a saliva collection tube to a participant in a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site outside Memorial Stadium in April.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska continued to rank among the nation's hot spots for COVID last week, with cases and hospitalizations both rising again.

Testing for Influenza A and B is available at Gateway Mall's COVID-19 testing site, officials with Nomi Health said this week. 

With flu season taking hold and COVID-19 cases rising, the expanded testing offers a convenient way for people who are experiencing symptoms to understand their illness and seek appropriate treatment, officials said.

People who want to be tested for influenza will first be tested for COVID-19. The flu test costs $30, while COVID-19 testing is free.

Payment is required at the testing site, but those with insurance are encouraged to bring their insurance cards with them. Receipts can be submitted to a person's insurance company for possible reimbursement, officials said.

Nomi's testing site in Lincoln is open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays.

