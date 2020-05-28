In tandem: Lincoln's new mayor, veteran health director focus pandemic response on keeping public 'with us'

"Gosh, I think (they) have done a pretty amazing job from my standpoint," Hansen said.

"There’s really no textbook for this."

Gravity hit

Shortly after she was sworn in as mayor last May, Gaylor Baird called on Lopez to step in and lead the local health department step in when Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Shavonna Lausterer took a leave of absence and later died of breast cancer.

By year's end, Gaylor Baird asked Lopez if she'd remain in her interim post longer after a national search for a permanent director failed to find a fitting finalist.

Lopez agreed, with conditions, and ever since the pandemic, the first-term mayor has believed that unsuccessful search a blessing in disguise, she said.

Lopez, a nurse who worked for nearly 30 years at the health department, knew the work and had contacts across the Lincoln community, and her consulting work to help health departments elsewhere in Nebraska gain accreditation gave Lopez invaluable relationships, the mayor said.