In tandem: Lincoln's new mayor, veteran health director focus pandemic response on keeping public 'with us'

For nine straight weeks, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez have come on camera at 3:30 p.m. and spoken with a focus on keeping the public tuned in as the coronavirus pandemic raged on.
Their socially distanced approach and exit from the camera marking a physical sign of their own private efforts to remain in sync leading Lincoln in this historic emergency.
"This isn't a response that is going to get accomplished by one mayor or one public health director or one health care leader or one doctor," Gaylor Baird said in an interview Friday. "It is everyone like weaving together the assets that they bring to this fight."
By Sunday, Lancaster County had a
Dr. George Hansen, president of the Lancaster County Medical Society, said Gaylor Baird and Lopez have helped guide Lincoln through the pandemic and shepherded a community response that has limited the number of sick.
He applauded the tough decisions made early and continually through the response and their constant communication with the public as well as medical providers in the area.
"Gosh, I think (they) have done a pretty amazing job from my standpoint," Hansen said.
"There’s really no textbook for this."
Gravity hit
Shortly after she was sworn in as mayor last May, Gaylor Baird called on Lopez to step in and lead the local health department step in when Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Shavonna Lausterer took a leave of absence and later died of breast cancer.
By year's end, Gaylor Baird asked Lopez if she'd remain in her interim post longer after a national search for a permanent director failed to find a fitting finalist.
Lopez agreed, with conditions, and ever since the pandemic, the first-term mayor has believed that unsuccessful search a blessing in disguise, she said.
Lopez, a nurse who worked for nearly 30 years at the health department, knew the work and had contacts across the Lincoln community, and her consulting work to help health departments elsewhere in Nebraska gain accreditation gave Lopez invaluable relationships, the mayor said.
To keep her on, Gaylor Baird agreed to let Lopez work more part-time so she could be a grandmother and also maintain continue some of her consulting work. Lopez even told the mayor she wanted to ensure she could help take her 12-year-old grandson to California in March to see the ocean and go to Disneyland.
Lopez along with her staff had followed reports about COVID-19 and the coronavirus since January and in the weeks leading up to the scheduled vacation she felt some trepidation about going, she said.
But the arrival of coronavirus in Nebraska March 6 kept her from flying out that day, and instead put Lopez and Gaylor Baird at the Nebraska State Capitol.
Gov. Pete Ricketts convened a meeting with Gaylor Baird and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and their respective staff, and University of Nebraska Medical Center Dr. James Lawler, an infectious disease expert who in February helped investigate coronavirus aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, painted a stark picture for the group, Gaylor Baird said.
Though the public generally thought of the virus as akin to the flu at the time, Lawler laid out how this virus threatened the collapse of the entire health care system, she said.
"I walked out of that meeting with a whole different sense of the gravity of the situation," Gaylor Baird said.
Putting the plan into action
Alignment over dysfunction
"It is walking a fine line," Lopez said.
'When this is all over'
Gaylor Baird has kept a magnet in her mayoral office with a motto she's clung to during this pandemic: "Be you."
Stressful situations can bring out the worst in people, and accounts of the 1918 pandemic feature examples of people shameful treatment of sick people, she said.
This pressure though has also provided an opportunity to bring out the best in a community, though
While the pandemic has magnified health, social and economic disparities across the community, Gaylor Baird hopes city, business, community and health officials can improve Lincoln as they plan the recovery from this pandemic, she said.
Still, Gaylor Baird has focused part of daily message at the microphone on highlighting the good deeds big and small from children to philanthropists.
She's proud of Lincoln and wants those stories known, she said.
"When this is all over, I want history books to look at Lincoln with admiration and feel inspiration by the kind of community we are and by the kind of values we demonstrate," Gaylor Baird said.
