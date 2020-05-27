Immigrant helped into CNA career finds opportunity in 'the small stuff' at Bryan during pandemic

"I think Nigora Aminova is a great example of just how dedicated and grateful refugees are when they get the opportunity to fulfill their potential, put the best of themselves to work," Naff said.

In Tajikistan, at her parents' urging, she studied economics and international negotiation in college and earned a bachelor's degree, but working to support her two children in the central Asian country became difficult.

A Sunni Muslim, Aminova wears a head scarf called a hijab when outside her home, but she faced harassment and government discrimination for doing so after her Muslim-majority country enacted a ban on them, she said.

She immigrated to the U.S. and moved to Lincoln following her brother, who came here in 2013, and took a job in environmental services at Bryan Health akin to one of the jobs she had when she left Tajikistan, she said.

But she found herself drawn to the medical field that many in her family had worked in. Her grandfather was a neurological physician, and her aunts were nurses, she said.

Unlike her economics classes, she found herself more useful in health care.

She was proud to take a new job helping pediatric and neonatal patients directly as a patient care technician, she said.