If you need a COVID-19 test, here's where to turn in Lincoln

Are you experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or believe you may have been exposed to the coronavirus?
Drive-thru testing is offered through Test Nebraska at locations across the state, as well as Bryan Health and CHI Health in Lincoln.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking or muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste of smell.
Lancaster County still needs about 6,000 vaccine doses to complete the initial priority group and is scheduled to get another 3,900 next week, officials said. So it could be February before Phase 1B vaccinations begin.