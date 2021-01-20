 Skip to main content
If you need a COVID-19 test, here's where to turn in Lincoln
  • Updated
COVID-19 testing

Bryan Health workers collect test samples at the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Bryan LifePointe on July 15.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Are you experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or believe you may have been exposed to the coronavirus?

Drive-thru testing is offered through Test Nebraska at locations across the state, as well as Bryan Health and CHI Health in Lincoln.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking or muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste of smell.

Free online risk assessments are available through TestNebraska.com and BryanHealth.com.

If testing is recommended, individuals will be given an order and can schedule an appointment.

As of Jan. 21, Test Nebraska was operating out of the former Sears location at Gateway Mall in Lincoln.

Tests can also be conducted through CHI Health Priority Care locations.

Those without online access can contact the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department at 402-441-8006 to arrange a test.

