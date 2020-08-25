Hy-Vee to offer free COVID-19 testing at one Lincoln store

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hy-Vee on Tuesday announced plans to offer free COVID-19 testing at 11 of its pharmacy locations, including one in Lincoln.

The Iowa-based grocery chain said the pharmacy at the Hy-Vee at 5010 O St. will offer the tests, which are being coordinated by eTrueNorth.

Hy-Vee said testing will be available 7-9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 7-9 a.m. or 8-10 a.m. on Saturdays.

Those wanting to get a test must go to the website doineedacovid19test.com and answer screening questions to receive a test voucher number, testing site and appointment time.

The test is self-administered, with a Hy-Vee pharmacy representative supervising it through the store's drive-thru window.

Hy-Vee said people who get a test can expect to get results back in three to five days.

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.