Hy-Vee to offer free COVID-19 testing at one Lincoln store
Hy-Vee to offer free COVID-19 testing at one Lincoln store

hy-vee 50th and o

Hy-Vee is offering free COVID-19 testing at 11 locations, including the store at 5010 O St. in Lincoln.

 Hy-Vee website

Hy-Vee on Tuesday announced plans to offer free COVID-19 testing at 11 of its pharmacy locations, including one in Lincoln.

The Iowa-based grocery chain said the pharmacy at the Hy-Vee at 5010 O St. will offer the tests, which are being coordinated by eTrueNorth.

Hy-Vee said testing will be available 7-9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 7-9 a.m. or 8-10 a.m. on Saturdays.

Those wanting to get a test must go to the website doineedacovid19test.com and answer screening questions to receive a test voucher number, testing site and appointment time.

The test is self-administered, with a Hy-Vee pharmacy representative supervising it through the store's drive-thru window.

Hy-Vee said people who get a test can expect to get results back in three to five days.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

