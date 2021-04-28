Hy-Vee now offering COVID-19 vaccine without appointment

Hy-Vee has become the first local COVID-19 vaccine provider to offer the shot without an appointment.

The Iowa-based supermarket chain announced Wednesday that all of its pharmacies are now offering vaccinations on a walk-in basis. The company said people still can sign up for appointments if they want to.

Hy-Vee spokeswoman Christina Gayman said while demand is still pretty high in larger cities like Lincoln, it has tapered off in rural areas. She also said vaccine supply is in good shape now that vaccine manufacturers have had time to catch up.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Tuesday that only about 5,500 Lancaster County residents got a first vaccine dose last week, down from 15,000 the previous week and the lowest total since the week ending Feb. 26.

Total vaccinations, including first and second doses, numbered about 11,500 last week, down from 24,600 a week earlier.

Those numbers mirror a statewide trend. State health officials said 93,284 doses of the vaccines were administered last week in Nebraska, which was less than half the 211,057 doses the state reported a week earlier.