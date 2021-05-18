Hy-Vee drops mask mandate from stores, but it won't apply in Lincoln

Hy-Vee on Tuesday became the latest retailer to drop a mask-wearing requirement in its stores.
The Iowa-based grocer said it will no longer require a mask for customers and employees who are fully vaccinated. It said it will, however, still require unvaccinated employees to wear a mask at work.
Hy-Vee joins Walmart, Target, Costco, Walgreens and a number of other retailers that have dropped their mask requirement in the wake of an announcement last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most indoor settings.
Father Joseph Bernardo recognized symptoms of a potential heart problems and went to CHI Health Nebraska Heart's 24-hour chest pain clinic. He wound up having a double bypass surgery and is now recovering.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said she ordered the county's full allotment of Pfizer vaccine this week in anticipation that the Food and Drug Administration would approve it for younger children.
The risk dial moved to low yellow, the lowest level it's been since it was created. A new directed health measure also will remove attendance restrictions on youth sports and relax mask requirements at private workplaces.