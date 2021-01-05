Hundreds of Lincoln health care workers get second round of COVID-19 vaccine

There are employees who have chosen not to get the vaccine, he said, although he did not have numbers. Some of the people declining were doing so temporarily, either because they didn't want to get it before the holidays or they had the disease recently.

Robertson said an informal survey showed at least 80% of staff at CHI Health planned to get vaccinated.

Those who have received the vaccine at both health systems have reported only mild side effects that resolve in a day or two, including sore arms, headaches, general body aches and mild fevers.

"We just have not seen any major side effects from the vaccine," Woodrich said.

Both Robertson and Woodrich said that the vaccination process has gone relatively smoothly.

Other than a bit of a slowdown during the Christmas holiday, CHI Health has not had "any issues," Robertson said.

"There's no vaccine that has gone to waste inside CHI Health," he said. "Every dose that we've received that has been allocated to us, we've been able to get into the arm of one of our caregivers."

Woodrich said Bryan, too, has been sure not to waste any vaccine.