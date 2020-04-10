How to talk to kids about the coronavirus outbreak

• Reinforce with kids the importance of washing their hands often, coughing into a tissue and getting enough sleep.

• As much as is possible, create a set routine for the day to provide a sense of normalcy. Wherever you can provide the familiar in this time of uncertainty, you are working in the best interest of their mental health. While kids will likely be excited that school isn’t in session for the first few days, boredom and a desire to see friends will rapidly change that.

• Explain social distancing rules and the need for them. Help them identify new ways to stay in touch with friends and family.

• Inform kids of COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, and let them know to tell you if they are feeling any of these things.

• Limit your child’s exposure to media coverage of the event. Keep young children away from frightening images they may see on TV, social media, computers, etc. For older kids, talk together about what they are hearing on the news and correct any misinformation or rumors you may hear.

• Set a good example by showing empathy and support to those who are ill.

• Connect with friends and family members over electronic communications.