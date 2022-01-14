How to support a loved one with heart disease

It is projected that by 2035, approximately 45% of adults in the United States will have some form of cardiovascular disease. Of course, as the number of those fighting cardiovascular diseases rises, the network of support expands as well. Here are some methods offered by Tabitha that you can implement to support a loved one living with cardiovascular disease:
Encourage a healthy diet
High cholesterol is one challenge those with heart disease must navigate carefully. Overconsumption of foods that contain saturated and trans fats can quickly spike cholesterol. Thankfully, heart-healthy recipes are abundant, encompassing everything from starters to desserts. One great method to combat the unpredictability of mealtime is by helping your loved one lay out a meal plan. Meal plans replace the "what" and "when" of meal time that can lead many to seek the wrong kinds of nutrients.
Medication meddling
For those living with heart disease, the sheer quantity and variety of medications can often be overwhelming. As a loving bystander, you can help those with heart disease navigate their medication in two major ways:
1) Brainstorming methods for remembering and communicating on their behalf — such as making a list of all medications, their dosage and administration time — may be time-consuming but a literal lifesaver. Also, sorting pills into a marked container boosts organization and accessibility.
2) You can also help by checking in to make sure a medical professional is in touch, in case there is a problem with medication or new symptoms are popping up.
Being a shoulder to lean on
Having heart disease has been linked to increased feelings of depression, anxiety, isolation and diminished self-image — all psychological issues that increase susceptibility to cardiac problems in the future. Being there for loved ones during this time in their life is critical, as is finding a balance between carrying on and offering unwavering support. No one wants to feel as if they are defined by their disease, and by lending a friendly ear, you could impact their heart health journey indefinitely.
Alleviate stress
To no one's surprise, having heart disease is stressful. Simple actions to lessen the load make a world of difference. Assisting with chores around the house while offering some cheerful company is a sure way to lighten anyone’s day. Encouraging activities that boost exercise is another proven way to increase feelings of comfort and productivity.
Cardiovascular disease can seem daunting both for the individual and his/her loved ones. However, those living with heart disease benefit substantially from having a strong web of support. Understanding how to support your loved ones is one of the first kindnesses of many.
