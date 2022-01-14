How to support a loved one with heart disease

2) You can also help by checking in to make sure a medical professional is in touch, in case there is a problem with medication or new symptoms are popping up.

Being a shoulder to lean on

Having heart disease has been linked to increased feelings of depression, anxiety, isolation and diminished self-image — all psychological issues that increase susceptibility to cardiac problems in the future. Being there for loved ones during this time in their life is critical, as is finding a balance between carrying on and offering unwavering support. No one wants to feel as if they are defined by their disease, and by lending a friendly ear, you could impact their heart health journey indefinitely.

Alleviate stress

To no one's surprise, having heart disease is stressful. Simple actions to lessen the load make a world of difference. Assisting with chores around the house while offering some cheerful company is a sure way to lighten anyone’s day. Encouraging activities that boost exercise is another proven way to increase feelings of comfort and productivity.