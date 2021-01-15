How to prevent heart disease

Taking care of your heart is a great step toward the best possible aging journey. By making the following healthy nutrition, exercise and lifestyle choices, people of all ages can reduce their risk for heart disease.

• Follow a heart-healthy diet – Saturated fats contribute to high cholesterol levels. Diets higher in added sugars and salt can increase the chances of heart problems and swelling in the legs and feet. Replace these food items with whole grains, fruits and vegetables.

• Limit your alcohol consumption – Alcohol can raise your blood pressure, increasing your risk of heart-related problems.

• Manage your weight – Even a few extra pounds increases your risk for heart disease and higher cholesterol levels. Some ways you can maintain a healthy weight include limiting portion size and being physically active.

• Adopt an active lifestyle – Start by doing activities you enjoy such as brisk walking or gardening. For adults, the Surgeon General recommends 2 hours and 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise every week. Talk with your doctor about other forms of activity that would be best for you. Regular exercise decreases your cholesterol, blood sugar levels and helps manage your weight.