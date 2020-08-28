How to keep mask use from hindering communication

To aid communication while wearing a mask, ASHA offers everyone the following tips:

• Consider using a mask with a clear panel over the mouth (available from various online sites) or using a clear face shield (when appropriate).

• Make sure you have your communication partner’s attention before speaking.

• Face your partner directly, and make sure nothing is blocking your view.

• Talk a little louder (but don’t shout) and a little slower.

• Use your hands and your body language.

• Ask your partner if they understood you; if not, say it a different way or write it down.

• Move to a quiet place if you can.

• If you’re talking with someone new, ask if there’s anything you can do to make communication easier for both of you.

For people who wear hearing aids or cochlear implants, ASHA suggests taking these steps to make mask use more comfortable:

• Secure your device with wig tape or other non-damaging material, like a cloth headband.