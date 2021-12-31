How to combat dry skin this winter

As the winter months settle in, so does lower humidity both indoors and out -- and dry skin.

Thankfully, solutions for the "winter itch" are inexpensive and plentiful. Even better, practicing these skin care tips all year will help keep your skin looking healthy around the calendar.

• Break out the humidifier - In the simplest terms, dry skin comes from dry air. Appropriate humidity levels indoors can be restored by adding the presence of a humidifier into high traffic spaces. With restored moisture in the air, hydration is less likely to be pulled from your skin.

• Hydrate inside and out - It’s no secret that staying hydrated is a must for healthy living. However, when it comes to skin, drinking water helps restore/ keep elasticity. Better elasticity leads to less cracking associated with dry skin, leading to less itch (and wrinkles)!

• Bathe like a baby - Temperature-wise, that is. We are all guilty of running inside after an especially chilly day and enjoying a hot bath or shower. Hot water used for bathing irritates the skin’s epidermis, damaging cells on the outer layer. Instead of indulging in the heat, keep bathing lukewarm to lock in moisture.