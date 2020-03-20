How can older adults protect their vision?

As we age, the health of our eyes declines, and we may experience an overall reduced ability to see things clearly. A handful of common eye problems are a normal part of aging.

Older adults may experience presbyopia, which is the inability to see objects or small print closely. As we get older, our eyes become more sensitive to the elements or temperature changes, causing excess tears or dryness. Some individuals may notice tiny specks, also known as floaters, that float across the eye in well-lit rooms or while being outdoors. Others may have eyelid problems such as itching, crusting, redness or swollen eyelids caused by blepharitis. Although these problems can be easily treated, they may be signs of more serious issues.

More serious eye disorders and diseases can lead to vision loss and blindness. Cataracts are cloudy areas in the eye’s lens that cause blurred or hazy vision. If these are not removed, vision will be greatly reduced. Glaucoma is an eye disorder often caused by too much fluid pressure inside the eye. If not treated, it can lead to vision loss and blindness. Retinal disorders including age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy and retinal detachment, are a leading cause of blindness in the U.S. Some of these disorders may have few or no early symptoms.