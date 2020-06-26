How can older adults cope with hearing loss?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we age, we may experience an overall reduced ability to hear things clearly. Presbycusis, or age-related hearing loss, comes on gradually and usually occurs in both ears. Older adults may also experience ringing in the ears, known as tinnitus.

There are two general categories of hearing loss. Sensorineural hearing loss occurs when there is damage to the inner ear or the auditory nerve and is typically permanent. Conductive hearing loss occurs when sound waves cannot reach the inner ear and is typically restorative.

These types of hearing loss can be caused by a variety of factors including earwax or fluid buildup, a punctured ear drum, prolonged exposure to loud noises, or health conditions such as diabetes or high blood pressure.

Although hearing loss is common in older individuals, changes in your ears and overall health shouldn’t be ignored, as they could be a sign of other underlying health problems.

One of the most important steps to take if you think you have a hearing problem is to consult with your primary care physician. Your doctor may refer you to other experts such as an ear, nose and throat doctor or an audiologist. They may offer assistive-listening devices including hearing aids, alerting and visual devices, and cochlear implants.