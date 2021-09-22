Hospitals report problems with new Nebraska transfer center

In that case, Lueninghoener said the hospital could not find an open bed for the patient and wound up having to intubate him. He was transferred a day later.

Lueninghoener said the O'Neill hospital also worked with a call center in South Dakota, where its owner, Avera Health, is based. While staff there couldn't find an open bed either, they were at least helpful and checked in often to offer updates on the bed situation, he said.

"We never heard back from the Nebraska call center after the initial contact," Lueninghoener said.

Reichmuth said situations like the one in O'Neill appear to be common. He said he's heard stories of many small hospitals having to make anywhere from 10 to 20 calls on their own trying to find open beds because the transfer center could not help them.

Dr. Robert Wergin, a physician affiliated with Seward's Memorial Healthcare Systems, said the hospital there has a strong working relationship with Bryan and he prefers to call there directly to see if he can find an open bed.

However, that doesn't always work these days, as Bryan often has no beds open.

Wergin said he has resorted to using the transfer center, and while he found staff there to be cordial and helpful, they were often unable to fulfill his request.