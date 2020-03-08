Hospitals pre-screening patients to prevent spread of coronavirus

Epidemiologists and local health officials continue to track the potential spread of the novel coronavirus in Nebraska after a 36-year-old Omaha woman became the first confirmed case of the disease in the state last week.
"We're still following up on the potential contacts," said Pat Lopez, interim director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
As of Sunday afternoon, there were no confirmed cases in the Capital City, but the Douglas County Health Department said two family members of the Omaha woman also tested positive for the virus.
While health workers try to track down anyone who may have come into contact with the woman and her immediate family since Feb. 27, health clinics and hospitals are enacting screening measures — both online, over the phone and in-person — to limit further exposure among high-risk populations and to keep pressure off local health care systems.
CHI Health announced Sunday it had created an online questionnaire for anyone who believes they are presenting symptoms of COVID-19, including lower respiratory illnesses like cough and shortness of breath, as well as fever over 100.4 degrees.
The three-question quiz can be found online at chihealth.com/coronavirus.
Patients will be asked if they have traveled internationally within the last 14 days; if it's possible they have come into contact with anyone infected with the virus; and if they are experiencing symptoms.
If each is answered affirmatively, CHI Health will direct those patients to a special help line where they will receive more information and give contact information to a health care professional for further screening, said Derek Vance, president of CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart.
"It's easy, it's quick, and if you are at risk, a doctor or advanced practitioner will call you within 30 minutes," Vance said.
The hospital will then direct patients to a particular site where they will be met, given a mask to prevent further spread of respiratory droplets that cause COVID-19, and tested for the coronavirus.
A similar procedure will start Monday morning at all care sites, including clinics and emergency rooms managed by CHI Health, said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Cary Ward.
Anyone coming into their hospital or clinics will be asked the same three questions as the online questionnaire, and depending on the answers, put into a room of the hospital to limit their contact with other patients until they can be tested for COVID-19.
Furthermore, CHI Health said Sunday it is temporarily waiving the fee for its Virtual Care services for all patients, which the hospital system hopes will keep more patients at home and away from anyone who may be more susceptible to the disease.
Dr. David Quimby, an infectious disease physician with CHI Health, said the screening policies are designed with the most at-risk patients in mind.
"By doing this online and telephone screening, we will ease fears in the general public, keep those at risk outside of our emergency care and clinics, and care for those who need it most," Quimby said. "The main thing we want to do is to limit exposure."
Similar policies to isolate potential coronavirus patients were enacted at Bryan Health late last week as the disease arrived in Nebraska.
Lisa Vail, vice president and chief nursing officer at Bryan Health, said the hospital has evaluated its stockpile of supplies so the organization can isolate any patients that show up at its doors needing to be tested for COVID-19.
Bryan Health staff have already tested several patients for the virus. Each of those tests has come back negative, hospital officials said.
Epidemiologist Larry Kresbach, Bryan Health's infection control coordinator, said if staff detect a patient has symptoms of the coronavirus, they are required to immediately don masks and isolate the patient and then contact the health department to seek guidance on whether or not to test the patient.
Ward said CHI Health also consults the local health department before administering any tests — a requirement by the state Department of Health and Human Services — and will not initiate any testing unilaterally.
Lopez said the policy is to ensure "we're getting the right people tested," but as more test kits become available, hospitals will be asked to simply notify the health department.
Health officials said the vast majority of people who are infected with the coronavirus might show mild symptoms, but will not need to be hospitalized. Dr. Michael Rapp, chief medical officer at CHI Health St. Elizabeth, said in the midst of flu season, most patients will have influenza instead.
"Often, patients who present with fever and respiratory complaints are far more likely to have influenza," Rapp said. "We want to make sure we do the right testing. We'll do an influenza test and find out it's positive and the issue is resolved; we can just treat the flu."
Patients with existing health conditions like diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, or emphysema are more at risk under the respiratory virus, and maintaining capacity to treat those patients is paramount.
Ward said the screening policy is designed with those potential patients in mind.
"If we can keep the pressure off the health system and have it for those who really need it, then it will benefit everyone," he said.
Journal Star writer Riley Johnson contributed to this report.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS