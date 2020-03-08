Hospitals pre-screening patients to prevent spread of coronavirus

"By doing this online and telephone screening, we will ease fears in the general public, keep those at risk outside of our emergency care and clinics, and care for those who need it most," Quimby said. "The main thing we want to do is to limit exposure."

Similar policies to isolate potential coronavirus patients were enacted at Bryan Health late last week as the disease arrived in Nebraska.

Lisa Vail, vice president and chief nursing officer at Bryan Health, said the hospital has evaluated its stockpile of supplies so the organization can isolate any patients that show up at its doors needing to be tested for COVID-19.

Bryan Health staff have already tested several patients for the virus. Each of those tests has come back negative, hospital officials said.

Epidemiologist Larry Kresbach, Bryan Health's infection control coordinator, said if staff detect a patient has symptoms of the coronavirus, they are required to immediately don masks and isolate the patient and then contact the health department to seek guidance on whether or not to test the patient.

Ward said CHI Health also consults the local health department before administering any tests — a requirement by the state Department of Health and Human Services — and will not initiate any testing unilaterally.