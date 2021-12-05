Hospitals in Lincoln, elsewhere tweaking vaccine mandates after court ruling

Bryan Health said it is keeping its vaccine mandate in place, which requires all employees to either get vaccinated or apply for and receive an approved exemption, but it is backing off on plans to fire those who have not met the deadline.

Bryan had previously said 10 employees either resigned or were terminated after declining to get vaccinated, while another 300 were granted an exemption.

As of last week, there were 180 employees who have not gotten vaccinated and either did not ask for an exemption or were denied one, which accounts for just more than 3% of Bryan's total staff. Those employees were scheduled to face termination this weekend but will now be allowed to keep working, at least for the time being, a Bryan spokesman said.

Some Omaha-area hospitals, however, are not changing their policies, meaning unvaccinated workers face termination.

"We're not planning any changes," said Taylor Wilson, senior media relations coordinator for Nebraska Medicine.

Methodist Health System also is not planning any changes to its vaccine mandate.