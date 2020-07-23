You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hospitalizations steady despite surge in COVID-19 cases
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Hospitalizations steady despite surge in COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 testing

Bryan Health workers collect test samples at the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Bryan LifePointe. The hospital announced it's increasing its testing capacity this week.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

After trending upward for a week or two, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have stabilized and even dropped in Lincoln.

On Wednesday, there were 19 people with active COVID-19 infections in Lincoln's two hospital systems, down from 22 on Friday.

After hitting its highest level in more than a month with 11 patients on Friday, Bryan Health was down to five on Thursday, with none of them in intensive care or on a ventilator.

"Thank goodness for that," said Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement for Bryan Health.

Those hospitalization numbers are dropping despite a surge in cases in Lancaster County. Last week, the city saw 331 positive test results, its most since the pandemic started. And it's already had more than 900 cases this month, nearly as many as it had in the whole month of May.

With 72 new cases announced Friday, the county's total rose to 2,669.

Ravenscroft said his "best guess" as to why hospitalizations thus far have not risen more is that a majority of the recent cases are in young people who tend to have mild illnesses and are less likely to wind up in the hospital.

Bryan hospitalizations rise to highest level in more than a month

Dr. John Steuter, a cardiologist with Bryan Heart, concurred, noting that in the U.S. over the past two weeks, the average age of people diagnosed with COVID-19 has been about 15 years younger than it was in March and April.

Those younger patients tend to have "low-severity illness" or they are asymptomatic.

"I do think that is playing into why you are just not seeing the hospital numbers, but still the total number of cases increase," Steuter said.

Dr. Bob Rauner said hospitalization rates are "reflective of the demographics of who is getting infected."

"Most right now are coming from bars and house parties, which is a younger crowd. So their hospitalization rates will be lower than average," said Rauner, who is president of the Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln. "That is also why Nebraska’s fatality rate is toward the lower end so far, because the demographics of who has been getting infected is younger than other states."

So far, about 63% of cases in the county are in people under age 40. Local officials have said that more than half of cases in recent weeks have been in people ages 20-29.

Bryan, CHI Health experience COVID-19 testing supply chain issues

Rauner said the concern right now is that the high level of community spread is likely to eventually lead to more hospitalizations.

"It’s just a matter of time before the spread goes beyond those young folks, as they don’t live in a bubble," he said. "Once they go to a family gathering for Sunday dinner, visit Grandma in the nursing home or if one of them works in food service (or) cleaning at the assisted-living center, then things get ugly."

The concern about community spread was high enough that the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor-Baird last week announced a new mandate that requires people to wear masks when inside most local buildings that are accessible to the public.

Gaylor Baird said at the time that she wanted to act before cases started to get out of control and local hospital capacity was overwhelmed, as has happened in cities such as Phoenix, Miami, Houston and others.

Rauner said the low number of hospitalizations so far does not mean Lincoln is out of the woods, because those rates lag infection rates by anywhere from two to four weeks.

Lincoln reports second highest number of new coronavirus cases

"So, current hospitalization rates should fit with infection rates two to four weeks ago," he said. "Community spread has tripled in the last three weeks, so you would expect hospitalization rates to double or triple in the next three weeks."

If hospitalization rates double, they will be close to the peak Lincoln experienced back in May, and if they triple, they will easily exceed it.

However, one thing to consider is that when you look at just patients from Lancaster County, the numbers are near the highs from back in May.

For example, on May 12, local hospitals were treating 44 COVID-19 patients, but 27 of them were from other counties. Of the 19 people who were in Lincoln hospitals Wednesday, 15 of them were local residents.

Lancaster County had 18 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with five from other communities. That figure is down one from Wednesday.

Have kids practice wearing masks now, Lincoln pediatrician says

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+5
Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
  • 5 min to read

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

Five of Lincoln's public pools to open June 15
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Five of Lincoln's public pools to open June 15

  • Nick McConnell
  • Updated

Five Lincoln public pools — Arnold Heights, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods — will open to the public in a limited capacity on June 15.

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert featured

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated

At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival

  • Parker Gabriel
  • Updated

This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press
  • Updated

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.