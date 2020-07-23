Hospitalizations steady despite surge in COVID-19 cases

Those younger patients tend to have "low-severity illness" or they are asymptomatic.

"I do think that is playing into why you are just not seeing the hospital numbers, but still the total number of cases increase," Steuter said.

Dr. Bob Rauner said hospitalization rates are "reflective of the demographics of who is getting infected."

"Most right now are coming from bars and house parties, which is a younger crowd. So their hospitalization rates will be lower than average," said Rauner, who is president of the Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln. "That is also why Nebraska’s fatality rate is toward the lower end so far, because the demographics of who has been getting infected is younger than other states."

So far, about 63% of cases in the county are in people under age 40. Local officials have said that more than half of cases in recent weeks have been in people ages 20-29.

Rauner said the concern right now is that the high level of community spread is likely to eventually lead to more hospitalizations.