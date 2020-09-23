Hospitalizations remain high as Lancaster County adds 88 COVID-19 cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Lincoln remained high Wednesday, when Lancaster County reported 88 new coronavirus cases but no new deaths.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has confirmed 5,938 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and documented 2,216 recoveries, according to its data dashboard.

The death toll remains at 24.

In total, 53 patients with COVID-19 received care at Lincoln hospitals Wednesday, including 23 from Lancaster County.

Health department officials attribute the high number of hospitalizations to continued community spread of the coronavirus and the continued need for Lincoln's hospitals to care for out-of-county residents with COVID-19.

