Hospitalizations leveling off in Nebraska, but it's likely short-lived trend, experts say

A plateauing of hospital numbers this week has health officials hopeful that the state might be nearing a peak in COVID-19 cases.
As of Monday night, there were 971 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide, which was down slightly from a week ago, when there were 978 patients in the state's hospitals.
Lincoln hit another record Monday with 176 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, but that number had dropped to 164 by Tuesday.
"We're kind of in a plateau period," said Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement at Bryan Health. "Our hospital numbers have stabilized a little bit -- at a historically high level, but they've stabilized."
Bryan on Tuesday had 124 patients, which was up slightly from Monday but down from 135 on Friday.
CHI Health had 330 COVID-19 patients overall at its 14 hospitals on Tuesday, which was up about 60 from last week.
CHI Health CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson said that while patient numbers have risen in the health system, there are some encouraging trends in other numbers.
For example, hospital numbers in the Omaha area have been "relatively flat," he said.
Data from the Douglas County Health Department show there were 438 COVID-19 patients in Omaha-area hospitals Tuesday, down from 445 on Monday and only three higher than a week ago.
Robertson also said test data from CHI Health labs shows a significant drop in positivity rates over the past three weeks.
By Tuesday, that rate had dropped below 30%.
Robertson called those numbers a "leading indicator" that may show a decline in cases and hospitalizations may not be that far off.
But that could still be several weeks away because hospitalizations generally lag case numbers by two to three weeks.
Robertson said models suggest it could be mid- to late-December or even early January before the state hits a peak for hospitalizations.
"We're not out of the woods yet," he said.
Bob Rauner, chief medical officer of OneHealth Nebraska, said Tuesday in his weekly coronavirus update video that he doubts hospital numbers are plateauing because of fewer cases.
"I think the problem is that our hospitals have actually literally hit capacity," Rauner said.
Like metro hospitals, hospitals in rural areas of Nebraska facing capacity concerns amid virus surge
He said he thinks many hospitals may be raising their threshold for admitting COVID-19 patients while lowering the threshold for discharging them. He also said he thinks it's likely that more nursing home patients with the virus are being managed in the facilities rather than being sent to hospitals.
While overall COVID-19 patient numbers appear to be stabilizing, the number of Lancaster County residents needing a hospital bed is rising.
On Nov. 16, there were 49 county residents at either Bryan or St. Elizabeth. By Tuesday, that number had climbed to 83.
Hospital President Derek Vance said 23 of the 35 COVID-19 patients at St. Elizabeth on Tuesday were from Lancaster County.
"It's very indicative of where we are locally," he said.
A majority of Bryan's patients were still from outside Lancaster County as of Tuesday, Ravenscroft said, but the gap has narrowed quite a bit. On Tuesday, 48% of Bryan's COVID-19 patients were from Lancaster County.
"I think under the surface it's a little concerning because of the population density here in Lancaster County, " Ravenscroft said.
He noted that there were some Husker football-related gatherings from the Penn State game weekend that got some media attention, and he's worried that those large gatherings could lead to more hospitalizations in the coming weeks.
Ravenscroft said he does not believe the current leveling off of hospitalizations will last, especially with some people likely to ignore public health advice and gather with extended families during the holidays.
"It's going to be a long while" before there is a sustained drop in hospital numbers, he said.
Vance said St. Elizabeth as of Tuesday had only one intensive-care bed available in its 16-bed unit, but has the ability to create another eight ICU beds, something that may happen in the next few days.
Vance also said the hospital's one 38-bed COVID-19 unit that's in use is getting close to full, and it's on the verge of opening a second one, something it did back in the spring when it received a lot of transferred patients from central Nebraska.
Both hospital systems said their surge and crisis care plans are ready to be put into action if needed.
"Let's hope we never have to share these details with you," he said.
