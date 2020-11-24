Hospitalizations leveling off in Nebraska, but it's likely short-lived trend, experts say

Robertson also said test data from CHI Health labs shows a significant drop in positivity rates over the past three weeks.

By Tuesday, that rate had dropped below 30%.

Robertson called those numbers a "leading indicator" that may show a decline in cases and hospitalizations may not be that far off.

But that could still be several weeks away because hospitalizations generally lag case numbers by two to three weeks.

Robertson said models suggest it could be mid- to late-December or even early January before the state hits a peak for hospitalizations.

"We're not out of the woods yet," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bob Rauner, chief medical officer of OneHealth Nebraska, said Tuesday in his weekly coronavirus update video that he doubts hospital numbers are plateauing because of fewer cases.

"I think the problem is that our hospitals have actually literally hit capacity," Rauner said.