Hospitalizations for COVID-19 hit record high in Lancaster County; more patients are older

Lancaster County does not provide data on hospitalizations in its coronavirus dashboard, but only about 10% of total cases so far have been in people 60 or older.

Statewide, people 55 and older have accounted for only 22% of cases but 65% of hospitalizations.

Gov. Pete Ricketts pointed out at his Monday news conference that hospitalizations in the state last week fell just short of their peak set in late May before falling back slightly this week. The average daily case total in Nebraska last week was 396, up from 234 just five weeks ago.

Ricketts said the virus is spreading in 40-, 50- and 60-year-olds, and emphasized that people need to continue following social distancing rules and wear a mask when they can't.

"I know people are tired of this," he said of the pandemic, while stressing it isn't going away anytime soon.

Bob Rauner, president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, said the shift from mostly younger people getting the virus to older people getting it means hospitalizations are likely to keep rising.

"The big problem is that hospitalizations today are reflective of infections that happened in the prior 2-4 weeks," Rauner said. "To avoid exceeding our hospital capacity, we have to intervene one month in advance."