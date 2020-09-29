 Skip to main content
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 hit record high in Lancaster County; more patients are older
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 hit record high in Lancaster County; more patients are older

Nebraska National Guard flyover

Bryan Health said Tuesday that it is seeing more older patients being hospitalized because of COVID-19.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

The recent spike in coronavirus cases in Lincoln has led to a sharp rise in hospitalizations. And, not only are there more patients, they tend to be older and sicker, too.

The city's two hospital systems reported 70 patients with COVID-19 on Tuesday, 43 of them Lancaster County residents. Those are both all-time highs during the pandemic.

Bryan Health, which on Tuesday had 52 coronavirus patients, said they ranged in age from 37 to 96, but the vast majority of them are older.

Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president of advancement, said about 53% of COVID-19 patients hospitalized this month have been 70 or older. Previously, patients in that age range accounted for only 25% of hospitalizations at Bryan.

"There absolutely has been a jump in older patients in this month," he said.

Overall, about 95% of Bryan's hospitalized COVID-19 patients this month have been 40 or older, and 85% have been 50 or older.

Ravenscroft said the older patients often have other conditions that make them more susceptible to complications from COVID-19. The most common are diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity, he said.

Twenty of Bryan's patients are currently in intensive care, which also is a record. Nine of those patients are on ventilators.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 79 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, continuing a sharp upward local trend. There have been 2,300 cases since the beginning of September, out of 6,425 total. The county has seen about 40% of its total cases since schools and colleges resumed classes in mid-August.

Initially, many of those new cases were attributed to college students. For example, the department reported that in August, 56% of all positive COVID-19 tests were in people 18-22 years old. At the end of last week, however, that group accounted for only 16% of positives. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has reported 768 positive cases since Aug. 12.

Local health officials have said that more cases are being diagnosed in people 40 and older, but it's unclear exactly how or where most of those infections are occurring, however.

Scott Holmes, the county's environmental public health division manager, said Tuesday that there have been no recent COVID-19 outbreaks in any long-term care facilities in Lancaster County, though both Bryan and CHI St. Elizabeth have reported that they have hospitalized patients who have come from senior care homes.

Holmes did say that there are now four or five people hospitalized as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak linked to a dance held at the Lincoln Eagles Club on Sept. 11, and those patients are all "older individuals."

Lancaster County does not provide data on hospitalizations in its coronavirus dashboard, but only about 10% of total cases so far have been in people 60 or older.

Statewide, people 55 and older have accounted for only 22% of cases but 65% of hospitalizations.

Gov. Pete Ricketts pointed out at his Monday news conference that hospitalizations in the state last week fell just short of their peak set in late May before falling back slightly this week. The average daily case total in Nebraska last week was 396, up from 234 just five weeks ago.

Ricketts said the virus is spreading in 40-, 50- and 60-year-olds, and emphasized that people need to continue following social distancing rules and wear a mask when they can't.

"I know people are tired of this," he said of the pandemic, while stressing it isn't going away anytime soon.

Bob Rauner, president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, said the shift from mostly younger people getting the virus to older people getting it means hospitalizations are likely to keep rising.

"The big problem is that hospitalizations today are reflective of infections that happened in the prior 2-4 weeks," Rauner said. "To avoid exceeding our hospital capacity, we have to intervene one month in advance."

"Someone at the state better be looking very closely at the demographics of this week’s positives, or we could be in a lot of trouble one month from now," he said.

Hospital capacity has not been an issue, at least not statewide. As of Tuesday, 34% of ICU beds and 79% of ventilators were available.

Ravenscroft said Bryan has 89 ICU beds and a number of other beds that can be converted if necessary, so it is not in danger of being overtaxed.

He compared the current situation with COVID-19 patients to what the hospital experiences during the height of flu season.

However, Ravenscroft said, "the monkey wrench that COVID throws into this is the length of stay."

Those patients tend to have longer stays in the hospital whether or not they wind up in the ICU, he said.

That presents what Ravenscroft said is a distressing prospect in the coming weeks and months: a "twindemic" of COVID-19 and flu cases surging at the same time.

That's why health officials have encouraged people to get a flu shot this year before the end of October.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

