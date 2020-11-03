Hospital numbers hit record as Lincoln passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases

"It's only one large gathering away from this continuing to escalate," he said.

Bryan last week announced it was implementing phase one of a COVID-19 surge plan that involves reducing elective surgeries that require an overnight stay by 10%. Despite beginning that Monday, the hospital system still reported 550 patients on Tuesday, which leaves it at about 96% of its staffed bed capacity.

Woodrich said the metrics it uses to determine the phases of its surge plan are trending upward and could result in Bryan moving to phase 2 later this week, which would mean a 20% cut in elective surgeries requiring an overnight stay.

Lincoln is seeing the same surge in hospitalizations that is occurring elsewhere in the state.

Officials from the three Omaha hospital systems on Monday said they've seen a 91% increase in hospitalizations there in the past two weeks and are projecting numbers could double again in the next two weeks.

On Monday night, the statewide total of hospitalized COVID-19 patients was 642, a record number that has increased nearly 70% from two weeks ago.

CHI Health, which has seen COVID-19 hospitalizations rise across its hospital footprint, on Tuesday announced a tightening of its visitor restrictions.