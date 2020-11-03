Hospital numbers hit record as Lincoln passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases

Lancaster County topped a milestone for COVID-19 cases Tuesday as the number of hospitalizations hit a new high.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 144 new cases of the virus, bringing the county's total number of cases to 10,061.
The number of hospitalizations in the county rose to 81, breaking the previous record of 76 set on Friday. Forty of the hospitalized patients are from outside Lancaster County.
Bryan Health had most of the hospitalized patients on Tuesday with 76. That was up from 57 on Monday. Nearly half of them, 37, are from other counties.
Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president for advancement, said "it just comes down to math."
Lancaster County reported a record 894 COVID-19 cases last week, up more than 150 from the previous record, which was set the week before, while the state as a whole had more than 7,000, which also was a record.
Ravenscroft said that based on the local number, there's projected to be an additional 38 people needing to be hospitalized in the next week to 10 days.
"This is real, folks," said Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich, who emphasized that people need to follow mitigation measures such as wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding gatherings, especially with Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays coming up.
Nebraska hospital leaders, worried about virus surge, are reducing number of elective surgeries to free up beds
"It's only one large gathering away from this continuing to escalate," he said.
Support Local Journalism
Bryan last week announced it was implementing phase one of a COVID-19 surge plan that involves reducing elective surgeries that require an overnight stay by 10%. Despite beginning that Monday, the hospital system still reported 550 patients on Tuesday, which leaves it at about 96% of its staffed bed capacity.
Woodrich said the metrics it uses to determine the phases of its surge plan are trending upward and could result in Bryan moving to phase 2 later this week, which would mean a 20% cut in elective surgeries requiring an overnight stay.
Lincoln is seeing the same surge in hospitalizations that is occurring elsewhere in the state.
Officials from the three Omaha hospital systems on Monday said they've seen a 91% increase in hospitalizations there in the past two weeks and are projecting numbers could double again in the next two weeks.
On Monday night, the statewide total of hospitalized COVID-19 patients was 642, a record number that has increased nearly 70% from two weeks ago.
CHI Health, which has seen COVID-19 hospitalizations rise across its hospital footprint, on Tuesday announced a tightening of its visitor restrictions.
Beginning Wednesday, patients in CHI Health hospitals, including St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, will be allowed only one healthy adult visitor per day as a support person. Social visits will not be allowed.
Visiting hours for support persons will be limited to 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, with exceptions made for maternity and pediatric patients, patients receiving end-of-life care and certain other special circumstances identified by hospital staff.
The scene in Lincoln with much of city shut down
Memorial Stadium
Coronavirus Bible
Anti-mask rally
No Football Saturday
Lincoln Southwest volunteer
DMV lines
Mother/son art project
UNL in-person class
Farmers Market influencers
Iguana's Pub
Remote learning
Soccer With Masks
Weeping Water vs. Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan
City Council
Back to UNL
First day of middle school
Ukulele Class
First day of school
Pius X volleyball practice
Lincoln mile
Madsen's
Flower shop
City Council BLM protest
LPS Protest
Beach Boys
Rally and hearing
Mask Video DeLones
Lincoln High School readiness days
Lancaster County Super Fair
LPS board meeting
Meatpacking workers rally
Legislature
Lincoln Northeast graduation
Gov. Ricketts address Legislature
Drive-thru Bible School
Mask
Legislature resumes
LPS virus teachers
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Make A Wish
Girls basketball
Masked Archie the Mammoth
First Jury Trial in Four Months
Lincoln Children's Museum Reopening
Community Learning Center
Lincoln Community Playhouse
The Kindler Hotel
Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert
Naturalization ceremony
Urban Air Adventure Park
Juneteenth
Gere Branch Library
Music on the Move
Pool Reopenings
Judiciary Committee
Eagle Raceway
Bars Opening in Lincoln
LPS Teachers Retirement
Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit
Michener
Lancaster County Courthouse
Campgrounds
Church Social Distancing
Boys and Girls Club food distribution
Children of Smithfield
Farmers Market
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Signs on South 16th
Election Day
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Reopening Hair Salon
Corona Cruz
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Center for People In Need food distribution
Marathon void
Art walk
Gateway Mall
Drive-through parade
Former Cop Birthday Drive-by
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
Puzzles
O Street cruising
BikeLNK disinfecting
Bryan Mobile Testing
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Air and Army National Guard COVID-19 testing
Food Bank
Thank you
Thanks to LJS
Thank You
Eagle with PPE
Football Stadium
COVID-19 State Employee Union
Herbie Husker Runzas
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Good Friday Music
Masks on a walk
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Shirts for FEMA
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
No fun here
Wildlife Safari Park
Inverse Parade
Essential workers
Haymarket
Empty downtown
Nursing Home Horses
Tower Square sign
Noyes Art Gallery
Free ice cream
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
DoorDash
FoodNet
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Protest
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Joyo Theatre
Bourbon Theatre
Russ's Market
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
LPS Chromebook pickup
UNL Moving Out
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.