Hospital numbers hit record as Lincoln passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases
Hospital numbers hit record as Lincoln passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases

Nebraska National Guard flyover

Bryan Health on Tuesday reported a record number of COVID-19 patients.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Lancaster County topped a milestone for COVID-19 cases Tuesday as the number of hospitalizations hit a new high.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 144 new cases of the virus, bringing the county's total number of cases to 10,061.

The number of hospitalizations in the county rose to 81, breaking the previous record of 76 set on Friday. Forty of the hospitalized patients are from outside Lancaster County.

Bryan Health had most of the hospitalized patients on Tuesday with 76. That was up from 57 on Monday. Nearly half of them, 37, are from other counties.

Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president for advancement, said "it just comes down to math."

Lancaster County reported a record 894 COVID-19 cases last week, up more than 150 from the previous record, which was set the week before, while the state as a whole had more than 7,000, which also was a record.

Ravenscroft said that based on the local number, there's projected to be an additional 38 people needing to be hospitalized in the next week to 10 days.

"This is real, folks," said Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich, who emphasized that people need to follow mitigation measures such as wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding gatherings, especially with Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays coming up.

"It's only one large gathering away from this continuing to escalate," he said.

Bryan last week announced it was implementing phase one of a COVID-19 surge plan that involves reducing elective surgeries that require an overnight stay by 10%. Despite beginning that Monday, the hospital system still reported 550 patients on Tuesday, which leaves it at about 96% of its staffed bed capacity.

Woodrich said the metrics it uses to determine the phases of its surge plan are trending upward and could result in Bryan moving to phase 2 later this week, which would mean a 20% cut in elective surgeries requiring an overnight stay.

Lincoln is seeing the same surge in hospitalizations that is occurring elsewhere in the state.

Officials from the three Omaha hospital systems on Monday said they've seen a 91% increase in hospitalizations there in the past two weeks and are projecting numbers could double again in the next two weeks.

On Monday night, the statewide total of hospitalized COVID-19 patients was 642, a record number that has increased nearly 70% from two weeks ago.

CHI Health, which has seen COVID-19 hospitalizations rise across its hospital footprint, on Tuesday announced a tightening of its visitor restrictions.

Beginning Wednesday, patients in CHI Health hospitals, including St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, will be allowed only one healthy adult visitor per day as a support person. Social visits will not be allowed.

Visiting hours for support persons will be limited to 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, with exceptions made for maternity and pediatric patients, patients receiving end-of-life care and certain other special circumstances identified by hospital staff.

