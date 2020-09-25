HopeSpoke to share COVID-19 prevention kits

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HopeSpoke inspires healthy futures for children and families through comprehensive behavioral and mental health services. Thanks to support from the Department of Health and Human Services CARES ACT Response and Recovery Grant, HopeSpoke will hold a community-wide giveaway event for low- and moderate-income families to pick up a COVID-19 prevention kit.

The kits include hand sanitizers, bar soap, alcohol wipes, disposable masks, disposable gloves, an oral digital thermometer and a reusable canvas HopeSpoke bag.

The kits will be given away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, from noon to 5:30 p.m. outside at HopeSpoke, 2444 O St. The kits will be given away one per family until they are gone. Approximately 600 kits are available to distribute.

“We have been sharing these kits with HopeSpoke families and are excited to help additional Lincoln families prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Katie McLeese Stephenson, executive director.

For more information about HopeSpoke, go to www.hopespoke.org or call 402-475-7666.

