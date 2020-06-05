HopeSpoke: Helping build healthy futures

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HopeSpoke seeks to bring wholeness to people’s lives through its mental- and behavioral-health services for children, families and adults.

“We know that a focus on mental health is as important as a focus on physical health,” said HopeSpoke Executive Director Katie McLeese Stephenson. “We want to help people find the tools they need to cope in these difficult times.”

Since the pandemic, HopeSpoke’s on-site outpatient and school services have moved to telehealth. However, the program continues to operate three on-site direct-care programs with safety precautions: a suicide-risk assessment program, an extended-day treatment program for elementary school-age students, and a group home for teen males.

“At the group home, it’s been really hard because we’ve had to eliminate visits. Zoom just isn’t the same,” McLeese Stephenson said. “But they’ve really bonded together in a positive way.”

The boys are designing Zoom bingo and other activities for residents of a nearby assisted-living facility.

Outpatient services continue to grow, even in the pandemic. “We are still taking new clients, which we’re pleased about, because we think the needs are going to increase," McLeese Stephenson said.

COVID-19 Response funds are helping HopeSpoke cover telehealth expenses and act as a stopgap to address fixed expenses.

