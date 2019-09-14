Now in its 70th year, HopeSpoke provides children and families with comprehensive behavioral and mental health services: crisis and residential services, extended day treatment, outpatient services and school programs.
HopeSpoke recently announced that the following individuals have joined its board of directors for a three-year term: Lily Amare, Anne Caruso, Blake Pittack and Tracey Smith.
Amare is an attorney at the Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather law firm. She is originally from Ethiopia, and now calls Lincoln her home.
Caruso has been a federal programs grant coordinator with Lincoln Public Schools for six years, and has written grants and administered programs in social services, public health and education for over 20 years. She is excited to contribute to the organization’s future, as she has seen the need for mental health services among children, youth and adults throughout her career.
Pittack owns Blake Builders, specializing in new home and commercial construction. He has a passion for helping people and seeing the positive outcome an organization like HopeSpoke can provide to our community.
Smith is vice president of accounting and finance reporting at Ameritas Life Insurance Corp., where she has worked for 18 years. She has a passion for our community and helping children and families have opportunities for good health and a hopeful life.
For more information about HopeSpoke services or to make a donation, go to hopespoke.org or call 402-475-7666.