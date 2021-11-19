'Homefit' webinar for caregivers set for Tuesday

A "Homefit" webinar will be the next Caregiver Education Group meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 1:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.

Karla Frese, MS, CDP, with Home Care Partners, created this presentation to help people stay in their home by turning where they live into a “lifelong home” suitable for themselves and anyone in their household. The presentation will offer solutions ranging from simple do-it-yourself fixes to improvements that require skilled expertise.

Frese will also present ideas for durable medical equipment (DME) and technology to increase independence and security. She will answer questions at the end of the presentation from the chat box feature.

These monthly Caregiver Education Group meetings previously took place in person at Saint Paul United Methodist Church. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meetings have been offered via Zoom.

Register for this meeting at go.unl.edu/caregivers-education. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting via Zoom.

If you register and find you aren’t able to attend the live event to participate/ask questions, you will be sent a link to view the recorded session.

The Caregiver Education Group will not meet in December. For more information about the group, contact Suzy Campbell at suzycam54@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0