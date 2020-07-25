Home Instead Senior Care working to destigmatize sensory loss

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Community outreach can help to combat the negative impacts of sensory loss, a widespread health issue that many seniors hide to avoid stigma, says Andy Gorman, owner of the Home Instead Senior Care franchise.

"We take for granted a lot that we can see, taste, touch, walk, feel, hear," Gorman said.

About 83% of older adults are living in the United States with sensory loss, according to a study across about 700 Home Instead Senior Care locations in the U.S., including Lincoln.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in six seniors has impaired vision; one in four seniors has impaired hearing and/or loss of feeling in the feet, and three in four seniors has abnormal postural balance.

Cases of sensory loss go untreated because people do not want to admit they need help, as they fear losing some of their personal freedoms, Gorman said.

"The world is not built for people with sensory loss," he said.

From a community level, leaders should create support groups and people should be more supportive and empathetic of those with sensory loss, Gorman said.

"One way we started doing this is by providing services, because I realized there are none," he said.