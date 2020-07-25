Home Instead Senior Care working to destigmatize sensory loss

Community outreach can help to combat the negative impacts of sensory loss, a widespread health issue that many seniors hide to avoid stigma, says Andy Gorman, owner of the Home Instead Senior Care franchise.
"We take for granted a lot that we can see, taste, touch, walk, feel, hear," Gorman said.
About 83% of older adults are living in the United States with sensory loss, according to a study across about 700 Home Instead Senior Care locations in the U.S., including Lincoln.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in six seniors has impaired vision; one in four seniors has impaired hearing and/or loss of feeling in the feet, and three in four seniors has abnormal postural balance.
Cases of sensory loss go untreated because people do not want to admit they need help, as they fear losing some of their personal freedoms, Gorman said.
"The world is not built for people with sensory loss," he said.
From a community level, leaders should create support groups and people should be more supportive and empathetic of those with sensory loss, Gorman said.
"One way we started doing this is by providing services, because I realized there are none," he said.
Kits are available for people to simulate sensory loss at https://www.agingsenses.com. They can be used to train medical professionals and raise awareness.
More attention needs to be given to this basic health issue to reach long-term public health goals of decreasing rates of death, depression and hip fractures, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a data brief about Americans 70 years and older.
"It can be difficult for people to identify that mom or dad is experiencing sensory loss because they do not say anything," Gorman said. "Socialization is important because sensory loss can be isolating in a lot of ways."
