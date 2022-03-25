Holding on to our pandemic gains

With case rates and hospitalizations from COVID-19 plummeting, we are all breathing a collective sigh of relief. People are feeling freer to attend indoor events, go to restaurants and return to in-person church services.

Is this the “return to normal” we’ve all been hoping for? Could be, if we don’t let it slip through our fingers. Here’s how public health and health care professionals advise we can hold on to our hard-won gains:

Masks. Lincoln’s mask ordinance has been lifted, but should we all rip off our masks and throw them in fire? Depends. If you’re healthy and have had three doses of the vaccine, you can feel pretty confident for now leaving your mask at home when you’re out and about. If you’re in a high-risk category or you’re living with someone who is, KF94, N95 or KN95 masks are still recommended. People who are 65 years and older (seniors have less robust immune systems) and those who are medically vulnerable due to chronic illnesses like diabetes, hypertension, severe asthma, heart disease, undergoing chemotherapy, etc.,

may still want to mask up around others who are

unvaccinated, have not received a third dose of the vaccine to boost immunity, or whose vaccination status is unknown.

Omicron. While a significant portion of Lincolnites have had two doses of the vaccine, not enough have had the recommended third dose (sometimes referred to as a “booster”). With Omicron being called “mild,” many may have thought a third dose was unnecessary. Not so. Omicron was only mild because so many of us were vaccinated. While the vaccine was strong against the original strain and the Delta variant, it was less effective against the highly contagious Omicron variant, causing more breakthrough cases. Despite that, the vaccine kept otherwise healthy people from dying and out of the hospital. Recent news about the Omicron death toll in Hong Kong shows just how deadly Omicron really is for the unvaccinated. Being complacent about vaccination and not getting a third dose can lead us back to mask ordinances and restrictions on businesses.

Waning immunity. While the term “fully vaccinated” was initially used to mean receiving two doses of the vaccine, most experts now recommend three doses. That’s because the vaccine effectiveness decreases over time, and COVID immunity is more similar to other infections that require a three-shot initial series like Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus and Polio. A fourth dose of the vaccine is recommended for some in highest-risk categories, so check with your health care provider to see if you meet that criteria.

Kids. While children generally have experienced mild symptoms from earlier strains of COVID, Omicron has taken a bigger toll on unvaccinated children. Omicron may affect kids differently than previous variants as it tends to infect the upper airways, which are narrower and can be more easily irritated in children. Up to one-third of all child deaths from COVID in the United States have occurred during the surge of the highly contagious Omicron variant, according to newly released data. A recent study also reports that Omicron hospitalized children ages 0-4 at five times the rate of hospitalization during the Delta variant predominance. As of March 16, CDC statistics estimate 1,078 children ages 0-18 have died of COVID. If we want our kids to avoid severe illness and hospitalization, be able to attend school and play with their friends, their (and our) best protection is for those 5 years and older to be vaccinated.

Staying the course. It’s pretty clear. If we want to reclaim our lives, we and our eligible children need to be vaccinated. If you’ve had two doses of the vaccine, get your third dose (fourth if you are immunocompromised or in a high-risk category). If you are high risk or in a high-risk setting, keep your masks handy. If you have symptoms, get a COVID test early on so you can get started on antivirals to avoid severe illness and hospitalization. Let’s not give up the ground we’ve gained.

Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln (HealthyLincoln.org) and LNKTV Health (LNKTVhealth.lincoln.ne.gov) bring you Health and the City, a monthly column that examines relevant community health issues and spotlights the local organizations that impact community wellness. Direct any questions or comments to jpearsonanderson@healthylincoln.org.

