High winds force closure of Lincoln, Omaha COVID-19 testing sites

Friday's high winds forced Nomi Health to close its COVID-19 testing sites in Lincoln and Omaha.

The company, which operates a mobile testing site out of a tent on the north side of Gateway Mall in Lincoln, said it was forced to close at noon Friday and planned to reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Lincoln was in a wind advisory until 6 p.m. Friday and experienced sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph, with gusts above 50 mph. The Lincoln Airport recorded a wind gust of 52 mph Friday morning. Omaha also saw wind gusts above 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The high winds, when combined with temperatures in the 30s, led to wind chills in the low 20s.

