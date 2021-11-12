 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High winds force closure of Lincoln, Omaha COVID-19 testing sites
0 Comments
editor's pick

High winds force closure of Lincoln, Omaha COVID-19 testing sites

  • Updated
  • 0

Friday's high winds forced Nomi Health to close its COVID-19 testing sites in Lincoln and Omaha.

The company, which operates a mobile testing site out of a tent on the north side of Gateway Mall in Lincoln, said it was forced to close at noon Friday and planned to reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Lincoln was in a wind advisory until 6 p.m. Friday and experienced sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph, with gusts above 50 mph. The Lincoln Airport recorded a wind gust of 52 mph Friday morning. Omaha also saw wind gusts above 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The high winds, when combined with temperatures in the 30s, led to wind chills in the low 20s.

Weather logo 2020 clouds

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Many people feel fear about returning to the office

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News