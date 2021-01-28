Here's how you can register to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nebraska

Nebraska unveiled its long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine registration site Thursday.

The site, vaccinate.ne.gov, allows people to register their name and pertinent information with the state, but like similar sites set up recently by local health departments, it does not schedule them for a vaccine appointment or put them in line for one.

Angie Ling, the incident commander for the Department of Health and Human Services, said people who have already signed up with their local health department do not need to reregister on the state's website, because local health departments will migrate that information to the state's system.

However, she said those ages 18-65 with a high-risk medical condition should register on the state's site, even if they already have registered with their county. This is to ensure they get proper prioritization as the state moves though Phase 1B of it's vaccination plan.

Ling stressed that registration is not first come, first served, and people will be contacted and have the chance to schedule appointments when it is their turn in line and there is vaccine available.